Malcolm Gladwell says WFH is bad - the data & his own actions say otherwise

Author Malcom Gladwell has claimed that employees working from home are “hurting society”, despite him previously expressing a distaste for offices.
Taking part in the Diary Of A CEO podcast, the best-selling Canadian author offered his opinions on the psychological impact of remote working, while predicting that any impending recession would lead staff currently ‘sitting in their pyjamas’ back to the office as a result of growing home running costs.
