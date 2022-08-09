Onwards & upwards | How to get better at performance reviews

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How to get better at performance reviews

This Daily Comment piece takes a dive into performance reviews. It includes:

  • An analysis of what performance reviews are and what they try to achieve.

  • Exclusive insight on how to conduct more effective performance reviews.

  • Detail on the importance of setting a clear agenda.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

[bullletins:3]

Subscribe for just £9* to continue reading...

myGrapevine+ is packed with exclusive content for a growing community of forward-thinking HR and business leaders. These how-tos, deep dives and video interviews aren’t available anywhere else and you can set up your account in a few minutes.

Subscribe
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £9 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.
Already a member?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Exclusive Q&A | Blackstone's Assistant VP of HR on the firm's talent & diversity initiatives

9 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

People agenda | Why your people's wellbeing should be a priority in 2022

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

NEW PODCAST | Bruce Daisley, former VP of Twitter, on rethinking resilience

1 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence