Equal pay row | Bosses reacted badly to woman challenging male colleague's higher salary

Bosses reacted badly to woman challenging male colleague's higher salary

A lawyer who was sacked after complaining that she was paid less than her male colleagues has won more than £150,000 at an employment tribunal.

According to documents published on Gov.uk, solicitor Helena Biggs successfully sued insurance firm A Bilborough and Company, for sexual discrimination in 2020. Only now has she been awarded damages, but the large payout has put the case, and its core issue of gender discrimination, back in the spotlight.

