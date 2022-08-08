Could reintroducing staff performance reviews aid retention?

Remember those pre-pandemic days of employer and employee sitting across the desk from one another for their personal development review or appraisal?
While performance reviews have often been seen as a tick box exercise by some, now is the time to put appraisals firmly back on the agenda and step up efforts to recruit and retain staff.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.