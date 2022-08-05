CIPD warning | HR's preference for recruiting degree holders could be causing skills gaps

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR's preference for recruiting degree holders could be causing skills gaps
New Industry Report

How to support domestic violence sufferers at work

Preview Now

Businesses have been urged to stop prioritising candidates with degree qualifications when screening job applicants, with experts warning that the practise could be contributing to skills gaps and reducing employment opportunities.

New research from the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, has found that the majority of employers (57%) still mainly look for degrees or post-graduate qualifications when recruiting staff.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Ok, Boomer | How tackling ageism can increase your bottom line

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Candidate attraction | The benefits of measuring sourcing channel effectiveness

4 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | The Great Resignation: practical steps to stem the flow

4 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence