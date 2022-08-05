HR's preference for recruiting degree holders could be causing skills gaps

Businesses have been urged to stop prioritising candidates with degree qualifications when screening job applicants, with experts warning that the practise could be contributing to skills gaps and reducing employment opportunities.
New research from the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, has found that the majority of employers (57%) still mainly look for degrees or post-graduate qualifications when recruiting staff.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.