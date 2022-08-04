Boss berates worker who took time off to grieve for their dog

A worker walked out on their job after their boss berated them for taking time off work following the death of a family pet.
As reported by The Independent, the employee was told their dog’s death “wasn’t the best reason” to take time off at short notice, prompting them to hand in their two weeks’ notice.
