Taylor Wimpey hands £1k cost-of-living payment to staff

Bosses around the country have been announcing various initiatives to support financial wellbeing as the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact many people around the UK.

One of the latest firms to support the financial wellbeing of its staff is Taylor Wimpey. According to Sky News, the housebuilder will hand the majority of its workforce a £1,000 payment on top of their salaries to help them cope with the soaring costs of bills. “We have been closely monitoring the impact of rising inflation and the predicted increase in fuel bills this winter on the cost of living for our employees," Taylor Wimpey told the publication.