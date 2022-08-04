NEW PODCAST | Bruce Daisley, former VP of Twitter, on rethinking resilience

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Bruce Daisley, former VP of Twitter, on rethinking resilience

In this episode of the HR Grapevine podcast, host Erik Niewiarowski revisits one of his favourite topics, resilience. As work evolves in a post-pandemic world, could it be that resilience has just become another clichéd term?

To help explore this, Erik welcomes Bruce Daisley, an author and former VP at Twitter to talk about his new book ‘Fortitude’ which examines how businesses are looking at resilience all wrong. The pair talk about issues with corporate resilience training, question the existence of resilience altogether and how the collective is more impactful than the individual when it comes to resilience.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Head-to-Head | Is doing 80% work for 100% pay the next 'new normal'?

6 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Manufacturing | The importance of good workforce management

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

A day in the life of | The typical work routine of Kimby Priestley, Head of People & Culture, The Coffee House

6 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence