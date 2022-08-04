Bruce Daisley, former VP of Twitter, on rethinking resilience

In this episode of the HR Grapevine podcast, host Erik Niewiarowski revisits one of his favourite topics, resilience. As work evolves in a post-pandemic world, could it be that resilience has just become another clichéd term?

To help explore this, Erik welcomes Bruce Daisley, an author and former VP at Twitter to talk about his new book ‘Fortitude’ which examines how businesses are looking at resilience all wrong. The pair talk about issues with corporate resilience training, question the existence of resilience altogether and how the collective is more impactful than the individual when it comes to resilience.