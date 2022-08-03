ASOS, Asda & Boohoo | Firms probed over 'greenwashing' claims - HR could be impacted

Firms probed over 'greenwashing' claims - HR could be impacted
Several major firms are under investigation amid claims they may have exaggerated their environmental credentials.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will be scrutinising eco-friendly and sustainability claims made by ASOS, Boohoo and George at Asda about their fashion products, including clothing, footwear, and accessories. The move comes as part of its ongoing investigation into potential greenwashing and follows concerns around the way the firms’ products are being marketed to customers as eco-friendly.

