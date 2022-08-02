Google's demand for more productivity might actually damage output

Google chief Sundar Pichai has told staff to be more productive amid ongoing growth problems within the tech sector, new reports suggest.
As first reported by CNBC, Pichai told the firm’s 170,000 employees that he would love to get their help for how this culture can be changed, as well as ideas for product development.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.