Google's demand for more productivity might actually damage output

Google's demand for more productivity might actually damage output
Google chief Sundar Pichai has told staff to be more productive amid ongoing growth problems within the tech sector, new reports suggest.

As first reported by CNBC, Pichai told the firm’s 170,000 employees that he would love to get their help for how this culture can be changed, as well as ideas for product development.

