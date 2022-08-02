1 in 5 firms offer no health or wellbeing support to prevent staff sickness

Nearly one in five employers offer no health & wellbeing support to prevent ill health, a new study has found.
Research revealed today by GRiD, the industry body for the group risk industry, shows that although many employers are embracing the benefits of offering employees preventative health and wellbeing support, there is still work to be done, with 18% of employers not offering any support for prevention.
