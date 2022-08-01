Mixed progress | Disability support rises but staff urge firms to do more

Disability support rises but staff urge firms to do more

Only two in five disabled workers believe there are good job opportunities available to them, despite a surge in confidence among UK employers that are recruiting and developing the careers of people with disabilities.

According to new research by the global hiring platform Indeed, there has been a 1,100% increase in the number of job ads mentioning ‘Disability Confident’ in five years. However, just 40% of disabled workers believe there are good job opportunities available to them, while 68% agreed employers should be doing more to support them.

