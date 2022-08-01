Disability support rises but staff urge firms to do more

Only two in five disabled workers believe there are good job opportunities available to them, despite a surge in confidence among UK employers that are recruiting and developing the careers of people with disabilities.

According to new research by the global hiring platform Indeed, there has been a 1,100% increase in the number of job ads mentioning ‘Disability Confident’ in five years. However, just 40% of disabled workers believe there are good job opportunities available to them, while 68% agreed employers should be doing more to support them.