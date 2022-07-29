These are the best & worst cities for employee engagement

New research has revealed the country's cities with the highest and lowest levels of employee engagement.
The latest data from employee benefits provider Sodexo Engage reveals that SME employees on the south coast are proving to be happier employees, with 79% of employees in Brighton reporting that they feel engaged at work. By comparison, just 50% of SME employees working in Southampton, and 59% of London-based employees say they feel engaged by their work.
