Related Content

In this week’s episode of the HR Grapevine podcast, host Erik Niewiarowski explores the evolving concepts of leadership with author, speaker, leadership coach and consultant Zana Goic Petricevic.

The pair discuss how the concept of impactful leadership has evolved over the course of the pandemic, what makes a leader ‘bold,’ Zana’s SOUL framework for leadership and how leaders can become more self-aware when it comes to their own style of leadership.



