Productivity problems | Most workers would fail this interview in seconds - would your staff?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Most workers would fail this interview in seconds - would your staff?
New Industry Report

How to support domestic violence sufferers at work

Preview Now

A business has made the headlines after posting a job advert with a list of specific job requirements, one of which is sure to rule out plenty of candidates.

First reported in the Manchester Evening News, the Lounge-About bar in Manchester posted a job ad as part of its hunt for new staff, with the role advertising benefits such as flexible shifts, pay above the minimum wage, paid holidays and a pension scheme.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Direct benefit | How DirectLine Group turned its HR into a premium deal

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Leadership | Should you care more for compliance or prioritise your people?

3 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence