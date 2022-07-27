Rail strikes prove that our working structures are fundamentally flawed

Workers hoping to commute via rail this week will have likely been met with chaos, as at some points over the last few days, just one in five trains across the nation were in operation.
Whilst some areas of the nation have been completely cut off from normal operations, rail union RMT implored passengers to only travel ‘when absolutely necessary’ throughout the disruption, likely forcing many commuters to stay at home, instead of risk trying to access the office.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.