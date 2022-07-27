Travel chaos | Rail strikes prove that our working structures are fundamentally flawed

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Rail strikes prove that our working structures are fundamentally flawed
New Industry Report

How to support domestic violence sufferers at work

Preview Now

Workers hoping to commute via rail this week will have likely been met with chaos, as at some points over the last few days, just one in five trains across the nation were in operation.

Whilst some areas of the nation have been completely cut off from normal operations, rail union RMT implored passengers to only travel ‘when absolutely necessary’ throughout the disruption, likely forcing many commuters to stay at home, instead of risk trying to access the office.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Executive salaries | Do CEOs deserve to earn the big bucks?

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Leadership | Should you care more for compliance or prioritise your people?

3 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | 5 Practical Tips To Achieve Business Beyond Bias

7 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence