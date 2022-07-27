War for talent | HR ranks high on list of sectors with the most job vacancies

HR ranks high on list of sectors with the most job vacancies
UK businesses are in a race to fill almost 40,000 HR roles – one of the highest number of vacancies to fill out of any industry sector, according to a new study.

Research carried out by injury claims guidance firm Claims.co.uk found that 39,039 job listings for HR and staffing roles posted on jobs website Indeed were waiting to be filled in the last fortnight.

