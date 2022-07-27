Schools out | How to support working parents during the summer holidays

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How to support working parents during the summer holidays

With the school holidays now upon us, this Daily Comment piece takes a look at supporting working parents.

  • A dive into how HR can support working parents during the school holidays

  • An exploration of ways to achieve this – such as offering help with childcare and having family-friendly benefits

  • A look at why speaking to staff is key

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

Related to this story

Subscribe for just £9* to continue reading...

myGrapevine+ is packed with exclusive content for a growing community of forward-thinking HR and business leaders. These how-tos, deep dives and video interviews aren’t available anywhere else and you can set up your account in a few minutes.

Subscribe
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £9 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.
Already a member?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Financial wellbeing | Why do employers underestimate how much employees worry about money?

3 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Inclusion | How to support your trans and nonbinary employees

6 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Spotting the 8 signs of employee financial stress

3 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence