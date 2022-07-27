How to support working parents during the summer holidays

With the school holidays now upon us, this Daily Comment piece takes a look at supporting working parents.

A dive into how HR can support working parents during the school holidays

An exploration of ways to achieve this – such as offering help with childcare and having family-friendly benefits

A look at why speaking to staff is key

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: