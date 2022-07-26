Wellbeing largely influenced by workplace culture, staff say

Nine in 10 workers think there is a strong link between their firm’s culture and their wellbeing and productivity, new research has found.
The study undertaken by wellbeing specialists Westfield Health highlights the importance of workplace culture and its impact on businesses' success.
