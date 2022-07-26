Cost of living sees retirees return to work - will it affect your recruitment plans?

Retired workers are heading back into the jobs market as the cost-of-living crisis forces many to reconsider how far they can stretch their savings, according to new analysis.
Rest Less, a digital community and advocate for people in their 50s, 60s and beyond, published research which found that economic activity levels amongst people aged over 50 are at their highest levels since the pandemic.
