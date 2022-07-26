'Unretirement' | Cost of living sees retirees return to work - will it affect your recruitment plans?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Cost of living sees retirees return to work - will it affect your recruitment plans?
New Industry Report

How to support domestic violence sufferers at work

Preview Now

Retired workers are heading back into the jobs market as the cost-of-living crisis forces many to reconsider how far they can stretch their savings, according to new analysis.

Rest Less, a digital community and advocate for people in their 50s, 60s and beyond, published research which found that economic activity levels amongst people aged over 50 are at their highest levels since the pandemic.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Ok, Boomer | How tackling ageism can increase your bottom line

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Candidate sourcing | Lessons from Top Gun about creating great job adverts

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | The war of talent is over. Talent won

3 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence