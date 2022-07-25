Staff could soon strike in every business sector, expert warns

Strike action could take place in almost every job sector in the coming months, as more workers demand action from their workplace to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, a leading academic has warned.

The Manchester Evening News reported that Sir Cary Cooper, a professor of organisational psychology at the University of Manchester, has warned the current situation of rising inflation, rocketing household bills and stagnant wages could lead to the most widespread industrial action in decades, possibly even worse than the national discontent of the 1970s.