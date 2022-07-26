More from Right Management

Inspire passion through clear communication: World-class leaders will connect with others and engage the hearts and minds of their colleagues and teams around a shared vision or goal. ManpowerGroup research found that 75% of workers want to feel motivated and passionate about their work, while 2 in 3 want to work for organisations that share their own values – with the betterment of society remaining high on the agenda for 64% of employees. Effective leadership fosters motivation transparent communications that connect organisational vision with wider societal issues, and demonstrate how individual contributions directly contribute towards meeting shared goals.
Step in / Step out effectively: Too often, leaders don’t flex their leadership style in response to who they’re working with, despite one size of leadership not fitting every scenario. An effective leader is able to assess a situation and identify whether they need to step in and offer their expertise, or step out and encourage autonomy. Effectively stepping in enables the sharing of knowledge and expertise, while knowing when to step out encourages independent growth and development, creating autonomy amongst teams.
Explore the Leading with Impact framework to identify the components that make up effective leadership in your businesses.
