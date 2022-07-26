More from Right Management

Having this understanding enables business leaders to effectively communicate how a digital coaching platform will benefit the workforce, and even role-model usage of the support. When leaders are seen to be investing in their own learning and development regardless of their seniority and experience, employees throughout the business are more likely to feel encouraged to do so themselves.
Coaching can then become ingrained within the culture of an organisation and shape ongoing career conversations between line managers and their direct reports. As a result, business leaders are likely to see a more highly-skilled, confident and satisfied workforce – with 89% of workers who received training and skills development saying it has improved their sense of job satisfaction and contentedness at work.
“I feel a weight has been lifted and that I will have the confidence to progress solutions in a constructive way.”
- RightCoach participant, National Galleries Scotland, 2022
Kim McCabe, Director of HR at National Galleries Scotland, recently shared with us how implementing RightCoach has improved employee engagement, supported the wellbeing and resilience of the entire workforce, and enabled leaders to demonstrate just how highly they value their employees through more regular and positive interactions.
“The diverse coaches that RightCoach has is brilliant. I can’t see it being anything but a really good outcome [for any business looking to invest in coaching support].”
- Kim McCabe, Director of HR at National Galleries Scotland
If you’d like to hear first-hand from Kim as to how digital coaching platforms, such as RightCoach, can really benefit your workforce and organisational performance, watch our 30-minute webinar.
