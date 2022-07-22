Supreme Court decision on holiday pay will have huge implications for HR

A court has passed a landmark legal ruling declaring that employees who only work for part of the year, such as term-time workers, are entitled to the same holiday pay as colleagues working all year.
Following a seven-year legal battle, the Supreme Court announced its long-awaited decision in the landmark case of Harpur Trust v Brazel on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.