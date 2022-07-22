Landmark ruling | Supreme Court decision on holiday pay will have huge implications for HR

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Supreme Court decision on holiday pay will have huge implications for HR

A court has passed a landmark legal ruling declaring that employees who only work for part of the year, such as term-time workers, are entitled to the same holiday pay as colleagues working all year.

Following a seven-year legal battle, the Supreme Court announced its long-awaited decision in the landmark case of Harpur Trust v Brazel on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?
New Industry Report

How to support domestic violence sufferers at work

Preview Now

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Head-to-Head | Is doing 80% work for 100% pay the next 'new normal'?

6 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The Great Adjustment | Exploring the relationship between inflation and employment

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Spotting the 8 signs of employee financial stress

3 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence