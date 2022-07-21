Man banned from tribunals service after making 40+ 'vexatious' claims against firms

A man has been banned from using the employment tribunals service after he was found to have made more than 40 unsubstantiated claims against firms that rejected his job applications.
The tribunal service is a way for workers to challenge any workplace decisions they feel are unfair or discriminatory, covering a myriad of protected characteristics such as race, gender, disability and age.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.