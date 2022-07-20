Will pay rises combat the cost-of-living crisis?

With inflation at a 40-year-high and household bills soaring, many employees have suddenly found themselves struggling to make ends meet. The most direct solution that many firms have turned to is raising staff wages.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.