Will pay rises combat the cost-of-living crisis?

With inflation at a 40-year-high and household bills soaring, many employees have suddenly found themselves struggling to make ends meet. The most direct solution that many firms have turned to is raising staff wages.

Create a FREE account to access this content. Already have an account? You can access this article and lots more

with a FREE myGrapevine account. Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.

Read news and features from across all our websites.

Get exclusive content only available to account holders. Create my FREE account Welcome Back Don't have an account yet? Business Email Password Sign in Forgot your password?