Meet the firm handing staff a £1k cost-of-living payment

This Daily Comment piece takes a look at how Virgin Money is supporting staff amid the cost-of-living crisis. It includes:

Detail on the one-off cost-of-living payment from staff

A dive into the rationale behind this move, with insight from Virgin Money’s CEO & Chief People and Communications Officer

Insight on how other firms such as Rolls-Royce & Barclays are supporting financial wellbeing.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: