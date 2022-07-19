What HR needs to know about philosophical beliefs

This Daily Comment piece take a dive into what HR should know about philosophical beliefs. It includes:
Data highlighting how many people have been discriminated against at work due to their religion or belief
Insight from legal experts on philosophical beliefs
Detail on direct and indirect discrimination.
This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.
Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:
Subscribe for just £9* to continue reading...
myGrapevine+ is packed with exclusive content for a growing community of forward-thinking HR and business leaders. These how-tos, deep dives and video interviews aren’t available anywhere else and you can set up your account in a few minutes.