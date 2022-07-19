Work perks | Free food ranks high on list of office return incentives

Free food ranks high on list of office return incentives
Subsidised food and beverages could be key to bringing employees back to the workplace, especially during the cost-of-living crisis, according to a new survey. 

The quantitative study of more than 1,000 business and industry workers was commissioned by Eurest, one of the UK’s leading workplace food service providers and part of Compass Group UK and Ireland. Free food or drink vending come top of a list of what would tempt employees back to work, with 77%.

