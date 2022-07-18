Cost of living | Next & Asda payroll errors are hitting staff at the worst possible time

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Next & Asda payroll errors are hitting staff at the worst possible time

Workers at two of the UK’s biggest retailers have been underpaid by hundreds of pounds over several months, forcing some to use foodbanks and skip meals just to make ends meet.

Separate payroll system glitches have hit the pay packets of Asda and Next employees, at a time when many are struggling to stretch their wages even when paid correctly.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

You’re doing it wrong | Stop turning high performers into bad managers

7 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The Great Adjustment | Exploring the relationship between inflation and employment

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Spotting the 8 signs of employee financial stress

3 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence