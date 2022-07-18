Could THIS be the key to attracting & retaining talent?

This Daily Comment piece take a dive into flexible work hours and how it could help HR attract and retain top talent. It includes:

New research from Remote which found that flexible work hours are the most desired perk

A look at which professionals are most keen for flexible work

Detail on how firms including Airbnb and Revolut are offering greater flexibility to staff.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: