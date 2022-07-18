Is a 'max working temperature' really the best way to keep staff safe?

With the country facing a potentially lethal heatwave, calls are growing for the introduction of a maximum working temperature law – but is a legal change practical?
Temperatures are set to hit a record breaking 40C this week in some areas of the country – which meteorologists have warned could be deadly – and the GMB union has urged employers to make adjustments, while simultaneously calling for a legal maximum temperature for work to be set at 25C.
