Flight risk | 4.5 million Brits considering moving abroad for work

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
4.5 million Brits considering moving abroad for work
New Industry Report

How to support domestic violence sufferers at work

Preview Now

Over 4.5 million UK workers are considering moving overseas for a better quality of life, as a result of the cost of living crisis and for better career opportunities as research from Totaljobs shows businesses are struggling to recruit both at home and abroad.

The latest Totaljobs Hiring Trends Index, which offers an up-to-date view of the labour market and recruitment trends, found that challenges to recruit and retain staff remain, compounded with a potential talent drain as workers consider opportunities overseas for a better quality of life amongst the cost of living crisis.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Houdini | In 2022, it's workers, not dates, who ghost the most

6 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Culture | How To Solve The Employee Experience Crisis

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

We ask the experts | How can HR celebrate Pride Month?

4 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence