Firm boosts its apprenticeship programme - here's how it can help HR

This Daily Comment piece takes a look at how Wren Kitchens is boosting its apprenticeship programme. It includes:
A look at how the kitchen retailer is boosting its programme by launching in customer service
Insight from Wren Kitchens’ Customer Service Director
A dive into how apprenticeships can help HR.
This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.
Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:
Subscribe for just £9* to continue reading...
myGrapevine+ is packed with exclusive content for a growing community of forward-thinking HR and business leaders. These how-tos, deep dives and video interviews aren’t available anywhere else and you can set up your account in a few minutes.