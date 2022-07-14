Firm boosts its apprenticeship programme - here's how it can help HR

This Daily Comment piece takes a look at how Wren Kitchens is boosting its apprenticeship programme. It includes:

A look at how the kitchen retailer is boosting its programme by launching in customer service

Insight from Wren Kitchens’ Customer Service Director

A dive into how apprenticeships can help HR.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: