'No Karens' | Firm takes gamble with 'brutally honest' job ad, and it may have paid off

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Firm takes gamble with 'brutally honest' job ad, and it may have paid off
New Industry Report

How to support domestic violence sufferers at work

Preview Now

A “brutally honest” job advert featuring a huge list of criteria of who SHOULDN’T apply has hit headlines, attracting a mix of reactions including high praise from an HR manager, and putting a spotlight on the importance of striking the right tone in a job posting.

Shorties, a dessert shop based in Cwmbran, South Wales, recently took to social media in their search for a new Assistant Manager to take on responsibilities including supervising shifts, supporting the store manager and the business by driving performance and exceeding targets, and delivering “a fantastic experience every time” for customers.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Distracted by cheese | What business leaders think of Johnson's demand for a return to the office

9 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Culture | How To Solve The Employee Experience Crisis

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | 5 Practical Tips To Achieve Business Beyond Bias

7 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence