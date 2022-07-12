Social connections | Want to help staff build stronger work relationships? Here's how

Want to help staff build stronger work relationships? Here's how

With data finding that staff are struggling to build strong relationships with colleagues, this Daily Comment takes a look at how HR can help. It includes:

  • A look at new research from Canada Life, finding that two in five staff are struggling to build connections with co-workers

  • A look at the impact of working from home on mental health

  • A dive into how HR can help – from buddy-up systems to team-building activities and offering hot-desking.

