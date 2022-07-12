Over half of staff consider quitting over poor pay

Over half of UK employees would consider quitting a poor paying job to pursue a pay rise, new data has found.
Research from HireVue, a video interviewing, assessments and AI recruiting tools provider, found that 54% were considering moving on to a new role with better pay.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.