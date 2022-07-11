Using a fake 'British' name on his CV, an immigrant highlights D&I hiring concerns

A UK worker says he was rejected from more than 100 jobs before finally securing job interviews... after he began using a British-sounding name on his applications.
Reports in the Daily Record show that Thiago Carmo suddenly received a wealth of interest from hiring firms once he started going by James Carr on his applications.
