Cooling off | Here's how to keep in-office & remote staff cool this week

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Here's how to keep in-office & remote staff cool this week

With temperatures set to soar this week, this Daily Comment piece is all about keeping staff cool. It includes:

  • An exploration of the heat-health alerts that have been issued

  • Guidance from the TUC on safe working conditions

  • Detail on how to support remote staff, those in the office, and those working outdoors.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

Related to this story

Subscribe for just £9* to continue reading...

myGrapevine+ is packed with exclusive content for a growing community of forward-thinking HR and business leaders. These how-tos, deep dives and video interviews aren’t available anywhere else and you can set up your account in a few minutes.

Subscribe
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £9 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.
Already a member?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Distracted by cheese | What business leaders think of Johnson's demand for a return to the office

9 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Culture | How To Solve The Employee Experience Crisis

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | 5 Practical Tips To Achieve Business Beyond Bias

7 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence