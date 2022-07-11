Cadbury workers secure big pay rise to aid cost of living

Cadbury workers have been given a pay rise worth 17.5% as well as a boost in holiday pay after the confectionery giant agreed a deal with union bosses.

Unite members at Cadbury’s sites in Bournville, Birmingham, Chirk, Wales and Marlebrook in Hereford recorded an 80% vote in favour of the deal, which over two years, inclusive of bonuses, is worth up to 17.5% to the workers. A 25% rise in holiday pay was also negotiated.