Toxic culture | Workplace bullying hits record high - are digital comms to blame?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Workplace bullying hits record high - are digital comms to blame?
New Industry Report

How to support domestic violence sufferers at work

Preview Now

Allegations of workplace bullying have rocketed in the past year, with shifts towards remote working and digital communications playing a key part, new data indicates.

The number of employment tribunal claims containing allegations of bullying has increased 44% from 581 to a record high of 835 in the 12 months leading up to April 2022, according to research from employment and partnership law specialists Fox & Partners.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Immigration | Don't have a foreign visa sponsor licence? You're behind the competition

7 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

National Smile Month | The Importance of Dental Health

3 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence