Workplace bullying hits record high - are digital comms to blame?

Allegations of workplace bullying have rocketed in the past year, with shifts towards remote working and digital communications playing a key part, new data indicates.
The number of employment tribunal claims containing allegations of bullying has increased 44% from 581 to a record high of 835 in the 12 months leading up to April 2022, according to research from employment and partnership law specialists Fox & Partners.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.