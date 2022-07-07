Joanne Lockwood (she/her) on what HR can do to support trans colleagues

In this week’s episode of the HR Grapevine Podcast, host Erik Niewiarowski has a conversation with Inclusion & Belonging Specialist Joanne Lockwood (she/her) to talk about what more HR and business leaders can do to support their trans colleagues.

The pair discuss the regression in trans rights both here in the UK and the USA, how transphobia impacts recruitment and how small SMEs can take the first step in supporting trans colleagues.