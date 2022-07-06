Firm thought worker would accept huge workloads & no promotions. It cost them £96k

An ex-employee has won nearly £100,000 after bosses were found to have overlooked her for promotions because of her age.

An employment tribunal found that Rachel Sunderland, a designer at Superdry, was denied multiple chances at career progression in favour of less experienced colleagues. The case heard that this was partly because, as a woman in her 50s, bosses deemed her a ‘low flight risk’ and was likely to stay at the company “no matter how she was treated”.