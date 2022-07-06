Ageism | Firm thought worker would accept huge workloads & no promotions. It cost them £96k

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Firm thought worker would accept huge workloads & no promotions. It cost them £96k
New Industry Report

How to support domestic violence sufferers at work

Preview Now

An ex-employee has won nearly £100,000 after bosses were found to have overlooked her for promotions because of her age.

An employment tribunal found that Rachel Sunderland, a designer at Superdry, was denied multiple chances at career progression in favour of less experienced colleagues. The case heard that this was partly because, as a woman in her 50s, bosses deemed her a ‘low flight risk’ and was likely to stay at the company “no matter how she was treated”.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Immigration | Don't have a foreign visa sponsor licence? You're behind the competition

7 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

National Smile Month | The Importance of Dental Health

3 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence