Firm thought worker would accept huge workloads & no promotions. It cost them £96k

An ex-employee has won nearly £100,000 after bosses were found to have overlooked her for promotions because of her age.
An employment tribunal found that Rachel Sunderland, a designer at Superdry, was denied multiple chances at career progression in favour of less experienced colleagues. The case heard that this was partly because, as a woman in her 50s, bosses deemed her a ‘low flight risk’ and was likely to stay at the company “no matter how she was treated”.
