Out of office | CEO gives staff August off work - here's the HR thinking

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
CEO gives staff August off work - here's the HR thinking

This Daily Comment piece takes a look at why one CEO is giving staff a whole month off work. It includes:

  • Insight from 64 Million Artists’ CEO on what they hope to achieve with this shared holiday

  • A look at whether this could impact business

  • Detail on how taking time off can aid wellbeing.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

Related to this story

Subscribe for just £9* to continue reading...

myGrapevine+ is packed with exclusive content for a growing community of forward-thinking HR and business leaders. These how-tos, deep dives and video interviews aren’t available anywhere else and you can set up your account in a few minutes.

Subscribe
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £9 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.
Already a member?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Mental Health Awareness Week | Huge rise in searches for jobs which support mental wellbeing

3 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Culture | Workplace abuse in the new world of working

6 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | 5 Practical Tips To Achieve Business Beyond Bias

7 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence