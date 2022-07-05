Pay transparency | 75% of staff 'too embarrassed' to talk to HR about salary

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
75% of staff 'too embarrassed' to talk to HR about salary
New Industry Report

How to support domestic violence sufferers at work

Preview Now

Along with mental health concerns and financial worries – discussing salary in the workplace remains something of a taboo.

Recent research shows that workers across the UK feel too embarrassed to raise the subject of pay with their employer – with just 25% feeling comfortable talking about money.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

You’re doing it wrong | Stop turning high performers into bad managers

7 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Sustainability | As the cost-of-living rises, it's time to ditch the car for greener and cheaper choices

3 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Spotting the 8 signs of employee financial stress

3 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence