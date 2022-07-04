Will Barclays' £1.2k pay rise be enough to boost staff financial wellbeing?

Barclays is giving 35,000 UK staff a £1,200 pay rise as the cost-of-living crisis continues.
As reported by The Times, the banking giant will provide this salary increase to customer-facing, branch, and junior support workers from August 1, 2022.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.