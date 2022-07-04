Cost-of-living crisis | Will Barclays' £1.2k pay rise be enough to boost staff financial wellbeing?

  • News
  • 4 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Will Barclays' £1.2k pay rise be enough to boost staff financial wellbeing?
New Industry Report

How to support domestic violence sufferers at work

Preview Now

Barclays is giving 35,000 UK staff a £1,200 pay rise as the cost-of-living crisis continues.

As reported by The Times, the banking giant will provide this salary increase to customer-facing, branch, and junior support workers from August 1, 2022.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Mental Health Awareness Week | Huge rise in searches for jobs which support mental wellbeing

3 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Sustainability | As the cost-of-living rises, it's time to ditch the car for greener and cheaper choices

3 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Spotting the 8 signs of employee financial stress

3 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence