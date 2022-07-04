2 in 3 UK firms facing 'critical' skills shortages

UK firms are experiencing the knock-on effect of ongoing skills shortages and recruitment challenges, as more than three quarters (78%) report seeing reduced output, profitability or growth, according to a new report.

According to The Open University’s Business Barometer 2022 report, published in partnership with the British Chambers of Commerce, which provides a temperature check on the UK skills landscape, almost three-quarters (72%) of organisations say the impact increases workload on other staff.