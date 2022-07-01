Firstly, what exactly is HRIS?

HRIS (Human Resource Information System) is a HR software that stores, manages, and tracks employee-related data. HRIS is a management system that enables HR teams to make strategic, evidence-based decisions.

Though each HRIS differs depending on the company and the software provider, they usually include the following functions:

Recruitment and retention

Work scheduling

Salary, incentives, and benefits

Benefits administration

Training

Self-services for candidates, employees, and managers

Phase 3 are leading providers of specialist HRIS consultancy, implementation and training, so it’s fair to say that when it comes to all things HRIS, we know our stuff. With that in mind, here’s our rundown of the top 5 HRIS features that can transform your business…

Our top 5 HRIS features

1. Recruitment management

With job vacancies currently far outweighing the number of suitable candidates on the market, attracting and retaining the right talent for your business has never been more important.

The recruitment management feature of HRIS helps HR teams to attract and hire the right talent quickly and efficiently. Applicant tracking systems help to streamline traditional businesses facing soaring recruitment costs as it becomes more difficult to find suitable candidates, it’s never been a better time to implement a recruitment management feature.

2. Employee onboarding

An efficient, easy to use employee onboarding process can save HR departments a lot of time. This feature automates the onboarding process, which means minimising paperwork and the potential for human error. It also saves your new employees time too by shortening the onboarding process. HR managers will also enjoy the fact that they will no longer have to chase new hires to complete the onboarding documentation, as the system will send automatic notifications to people who haven’t yet completed their documentation.

3. Employee Self-Service

Having an employee self-service feature can be a big help to HR teams, as it means that employees can manage some of their own data, which cuts down on the workload of the HR department. It may even mean that businesses need to invest less in expanding their HR team in the long-run.

Keeping employee data up to date can be an arduous task, especially as companies grow and take on more staff. Every time someone changes their contact details, data needs to be updated. Similarly, managing staff holidays can take up a huge amount of time for HR teams. Imagine if that process was largely managed by the employees themselves: it would save a lot of valuable time and resources.

Employee Self-Service (ESS) is an effective way to manage this problem. Giving employees access to view and manage their personal information (profile, time off, benefits, payroll) can reduce the time HR staff spend on tedious clerical tasks.

4. Time and Absence Management

Another area of HR that takes up a large amount of time and resources is managing employee timesheets, rotas, and attendance. If absence management isn’t automated, it means that HR teams need to constantly keep up to speed with absence request emails whilst also ensuring workload is covered during that period of absence.

Luckily, an HRIS with a time and absence management feature will automate the processes involved with leave and time management, with features that auto-capture and submit timesheet entries, help to create workforce schedules, calculate leave, and integrate with payroll. Another benefit of a time management feature within an HRIS is that it can minimise manual errors and ensure no absences are missed.

An HRIS that comes with a self-service enabled time management module will mean that HR teams no longer need to manage attendance reports and create authorisations for leave and time off.

5. Centralised storage

There are many benefits to having an automated database that collects and stores up-to-date information about employees, company policies and procedures. This kind of feature means that HR teams no longer need to use paper files and spreadsheets: instead, everything is centralised in one place.

A real positive of using a centralised storage feature is that any updates or changes made to the master database will reflect universally in real time.

How your business can benefit from these HRIS features

If you think your business could benefit from any of the features discussed, our HRIS consultants at Phase 3 can help. We are experts in HR software: we specialise in implementing HRIS and providing all the necessary training your teams will need.

If you would like to discuss this in more detail, please contact us today for a no-obligation chat.

Contact us