Gov plan to replace striking staff with agency workers will 'erode rights'

Legal experts have offered their insight on proposed law changes which would allow agencies to supply temporary workers to cover workers taking industrial action.
A growing number of workers across the UK staging walk-outs in recent weeks, as the cost-of-living crisis has seen more staff demand greater financial support from their employers.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.