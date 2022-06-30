£25k payout | Boss called pregnant worker 'pathetic' for taking 5 minute break

Boss called pregnant worker 'pathetic' for taking 5 minute break
A care home worker has been awarded £25,000 after her boss called her "pathetic" for needing a five minute break.

Wales Online reports that an employment tribunal was told Anna Burns, who was four months away from giving birth, asked to take a short tea break while working at a care home in Kent, only to told she was "treating her pregnancy as an excuse not to pull her weight".

