Boss called pregnant worker 'pathetic' for taking 5 minute break

A care home worker has been awarded £25,000 after her boss called her "pathetic" for needing a five minute break.
Wales Online reports that an employment tribunal was told Anna Burns, who was four months away from giving birth, asked to take a short tea break while working at a care home in Kent, only to told she was "treating her pregnancy as an excuse not to pull her weight".
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.